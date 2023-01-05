Your Life
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club debuts 15-ft robotic security detail(George M Wilson IV | Sapphire Las Vegas via George M Wilson IV)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A strip club in Las Vegas is debuting the “world’s largest club bouncer” this week at its adult entertainment complex.

According to a news release, Sapphire Las Vegas has introduced a 15-ft robotic security detail known as “Mech ‘The Bot’ Johnson.”

Weighing 8,800 pounds, Sapphire says “the human-controlled giant, powered all-terrain robotic ‘mech’ suit” will debut during an event Friday night.

“It only makes sense that the world’s largest gentlemen’s club would have the world’s largest security guard,” said Peter Feinstein, Managing Partner of Sapphire Las Vegas. “The fully human piloted mech suit has traveled all the way from Vancouver and is excited to make its Vegas debut at Sapphire during CES 2023.”

