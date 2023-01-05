Your Life
Could see 70 degrees this weekend

The 7-Day forecast sees a cloudy Thursday with mostly sunny Friday and Saturday.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A series of storm systems pummeling California will have a relatively minimal impact across Arizona the next several days. Most of the moisture will be stripped out of the system by the mountains in California. They’re expecting copious amounts of rain and snow and the likelihood of flooding is high. Some of that moisture will make it into northwest and northern Arizona but wouldn’t be nearly as strong by the time it gets to Arizona. We’re also looking at a slow warming trend toward the weekend.

Overnight look for scattered rain and snow showers in northern and northwestern Arizona, with a couple of inches of snow possible, but mainly, the precipitation will be light.

Tomorrow we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the Valley and highs in the mid-60s. By Saturday through Monday, we’ll be in the upper-60s and by Tuesday, the day before the next storm rumbles into Arizona, we should see our first high of 70 in 2023. As if that’s some huge milestone. 😊

The National Weather Service in Phoenix came out with its year-end review for 2022. We had the 12th warmest year on record. Those records go back to 1895. It’s also interesting to note that 9 of the Top 10 hottest years in Phoenix have occurred since 2000.

