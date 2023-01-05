Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

The blaze happened near 40th Street and Thunderbird.
The blaze happened near 40th Street and Thunderbird.(Phoenix Fire)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday.

According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

.
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with serious health code violations
Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Many Valley stores are seeing good inventory and selection but some are seeing bare shelves.
Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores