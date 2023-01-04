Gov. Hobbs speaks in live interview on Good Morning Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Governor Katie Hobbs is making her first visit to Arizona’s Family studios since taking office earlier this week.

The governor discussed issues she wants to tackle during her first 100 days in office.

Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.

In one of her first official actions, Hobbs signed an executive order setting in motion a process to update the state’s policies barring discrimination in state employment and contracting. Hobbs is adding new protections based on gender identity, political affiliation, military service or veteran status, marital status, culture, and other characteristics.

As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

