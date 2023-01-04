Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Valley residents help push broken down car

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
A group of Valley residents got together to push a car that died in Gilbert in the New Year.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Valley residents rallied together to push a broken-down car blocking the road in the East Valley.

Several strangers pitched in to help an elderly woman who was stuck at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert. Joy Anne shared the following in a social media post on the Go Gilbert Facebook page. “Thank you to the two on the left who stopped to help an older woman whose sedan died at a busy intersection. They were in flip flops, but didn’t hesitate to push her to safety. The two on the right jumped out to help. What a kind way to start off the New Year.”

If you know of someone or an organization doing good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Helping a stranger in need stranded in Gilbert
15-year-old Roberta is a young, artistic girl looking for a nurturing, kind family.
Meet Roberta, a young girl with a talent for art
Roberta is looking to find a forever family
The Blau family made a big donation to the county's East Valley animal shelter.
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County