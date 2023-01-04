Valley Navy vet combines love for beer and fitness with ‘Earn Your Booze’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Justin Cross is a Valley native who served our country in the Navy. Fitness became a part of his everyday life and when he started working in a brewery, he realized the alcohol industry, like many other industries, isn’t centered around fitness and health. So, he decided to create Earn Your Booze — not to discourage drinking and playing hard on the weekends — but to prepare your mind and body to...earn your booze!

This concept turned into fitness events and merchandise until Cross pivoted heavily in 2020 to focus on merchandise. In 2022, he worked with Grand Canyon Brewing + Distillery out of Williams for a beer partnership and a smartphone app. If you see Cross or anyone else drinking the Dead Hanger Pale Ale, consider it “Earned!”

So how do you earn your booze? The brand new Earn It All app launches in 2023 with a “Total Recreation System” that helps you stay on task to live an Earn It All lifestyle through expert nutrition guidance, exercise programming and habit forming. All of it is designed to transform your mind, your body and your life to truly earn it all.

You can download the app from your smartphone app store. Look for Earn Your Booze events around the Valley online.

Earn Your Booze

Email: cheers@earnyourbooze.com

Website: EarnItAll.com

Instagram/Facebook: @EarnYourBooze

