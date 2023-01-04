Snow in Pine and Strawberry leaving businesses struggling to open

PINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small towns of Pine and Strawberry got hit hard with snow this weekend, totaling six inches. “Nothing like pine trees with a bunch of powder on it. It is so gorgeous,” said Todd Niezgodski, co-owner of So N So Mountain Boutique. “It’s fantastic. We love it. As residents of Pine we call it our snow days. So, mainly all the businesses shut down, we get in our side-by-sides and ride out into the forest and enjoy the beauty of what is Pine Strawberry in the snow.”

But while the Niezgodzki family were looking forward to the snow all year, this time, they were worried. Their clothing store, So N So boutique, is set to open on Wednesday.

The majority of the shops are still closed due to the weather. “We were absolutely concerned yesterday. We took the day off. We’ve worked about 30 days straight to get prepared for tomorrow, but hopefully, this weekend, everyone will come up and enjoy the snow,” Niezgodski said.

Another business, Pie Bar, also had a rough go this week. “I think for the first time ever, we weren’t able to open yesterday,” said employee Jenny Heaton.

But things are back on track thanks to the help of a kind stranger. “Today all the snow got plowed so we were able to open it this morning. We had some local guy, not sure who he was, but he plowed our whole parking lot for us, so that’s been nice for our customers,” Heaton said.

Others are taking some much-needed snow days to have a little fun. “Actually, me and him had a boat pulling. We were pulling a flat-bottom boat, then side-by-side with a skier behind it. And we had snowmobiles and everything out there. There was a whole bunch of us,” said Niel Fussell, who was enjoying his second snow day at a local bar.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.