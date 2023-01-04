Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The bill would not allow school employees to knowingly refer to a student by a pronoun that...
Proposed Senate bill places restrictions on transgender student pronouns in Arizona schools
Proposed Senate bill would regulate student pronouns in Arizona schools
Journey was admitted to Banner Children's, where she stayed in the ICU for nearly three weeks.
‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Gilbert family praying for struggling families at children’s hospital
Gilbert family paying it forward to support families with sick children
Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children