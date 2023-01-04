Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- fter a wet and cool start to the new year, the Valley will start to dry out and warm up today.

Morning lows should be in the mid to upper 40s across the Phoenix metro. Look for a high of 65 this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Dry conditions are also expected today for much of the state before another storm system moves through bringing scattered rain and snow showers to parts of northern Arizona starting Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

In the Valley, look for a slight chance of showers for Thursday evening and into early Friday. Any rain that does fall should be very spotty and light. Overall, Thursday should be a mostly dry day in the Valley with a fair amount of clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

The first weekend of 2023 looks to be dry and seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for Valley highs in the mid 60s for the weekend!

