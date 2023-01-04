Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Reyes admitted to police she had drank two shots of vodka at a nightclub before being pulled over, investigators said. She was then taken into custody. Reyes initially refused to get her BAC tested but later agreed. Her BAC came back as .138 and .141. She was booked on one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated DUI.

