Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mostly quiet weather ahead into this weekend

Weekend Forecast Looks Good!
7- Day Forecast for Jan. 4
7- Day Forecast for Jan. 4(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nice to see the sun for a change on this Wednesday!

It’s been mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s across the Valley with some lingering clouds in the higher elevations up in northern Arizona. Tonight, some clouds early evening, then mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow we’ll have a mostly cloudy day Thursday, but warming into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday looks nice, with mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler, with highs around 65 degrees. The only weather concern is Tonto Creek. The flood warning has been extended again until Saturday, so please stay away from the low-lying crossings as runoff from recent storms continues to be a danger to any vehicle or person in the creek.

Stay out of Tonto Creek! Flood warning has been extended again until Saturday.
Stay out of Tonto Creek! Flood warning has been extended again until Saturday.(AZFamily)

Looking ahead, high pressure is building over our area , forcing most of any moisture from that giant California system well north of the Valley. The mountains on Thursday overnight into Friday morning could pick up rain and some snow. Areas west of I-40 and Highway 89 could see about an inch of snow.

Higher elevations around the Kaibab Plateau could see 3-8 inches in the highest elevations. Expect some clouds and some sun throughout the dry weekend for the Valley with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another slight chance for rain comes along next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7- Day Forecast for Jan. 4
Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023
Quiet and dry for much of Arizona on Wednesday following a wet start to 2023
We’ll get a break from the rainfall for the rest of the week with drier air moving in.
Mid 60s temperatures return with off and on cloudiness this week
We’ll get a break from the rainfall for the rest of the week with drier air moving in.
Cool weather expected for the Phoenix area