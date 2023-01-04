Mostly quiet weather ahead into this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nice to see the sun for a change on this Wednesday!

It’s been mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s across the Valley with some lingering clouds in the higher elevations up in northern Arizona. Tonight, some clouds early evening, then mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow we’ll have a mostly cloudy day Thursday, but warming into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday looks nice, with mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler, with highs around 65 degrees. The only weather concern is Tonto Creek. The flood warning has been extended again until Saturday, so please stay away from the low-lying crossings as runoff from recent storms continues to be a danger to any vehicle or person in the creek.

Stay out of Tonto Creek! Flood warning has been extended again until Saturday. (AZFamily)

Looking ahead, high pressure is building over our area , forcing most of any moisture from that giant California system well north of the Valley. The mountains on Thursday overnight into Friday morning could pick up rain and some snow. Areas west of I-40 and Highway 89 could see about an inch of snow.

Higher elevations around the Kaibab Plateau could see 3-8 inches in the highest elevations. Expect some clouds and some sun throughout the dry weekend for the Valley with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another slight chance for rain comes along next Tuesday.

