Man seriously burned in overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix

A man was seriously burned in a mobile home fire overnight in east Phoenix.
A man was seriously burned in a mobile home fire overnight in east Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) An overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix has left two people displaced, including a man who suffered serious injuries.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and two people who were able to get out on their own.

Fire officials say a man suffered significant burns to his face and arms, and was taken to an area burn center in critical condition. The other person wasn’t hurt. The fire has since been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

