Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of exposing himself at Goodyear coffee shop

24-year-old Raul Mena is facing multiple counts of indecent exposure.
24-year-old Raul Mena is facing multiple counts of indecent exposure.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear man is accused of exposing himself to several employees at a popular West Valley coffee shop.

According to court documents, Goodyear police officers were called out to the Bikini Beans Coffee off Pebblecreek Parkway in Goodyear on Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 4:30 p.m. An employee at the shop told officers that a man, who police have since identified as 24-year-old Raul Mena, had ordered something from the drive-thru, and as he was handing her a $20 bill, Mena allegedly exposed himself.

TRENDING: CES 2023 launches this week in Las Vegas This ad will end in 8 seconds

That employee then told two other co-workers who also saw Mena exposing himself. Court paperwork says that once he got his drink, he left the area. Investigators used surveillance video to match up the car used, a white Kia Forte, and the license plate to identify Mena. Police gave one of the victims a photo line-up to further confirm his identity.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center just off Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway. Mena faces three counts of indecent exposure and has multiple prior convictions of sexual conduct charges and has been on lifetime probation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
Over 100 firefighters from Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale were called out to fight the blaze.
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
An inside look at the special lab that could the ticket to riches for our Arizona economy.
Take a tour of the lab where ASU students study semiconductor technology
A look into ASU's microchip development program