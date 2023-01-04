Man accused of exposing himself at Goodyear coffee shop

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Goodyear man is accused of exposing himself to several employees at a popular West Valley coffee shop.

According to court documents, Goodyear police officers were called out to the Bikini Beans Coffee off Pebblecreek Parkway in Goodyear on Tuesday, Dec. 27, just after 4:30 p.m. An employee at the shop told officers that a man, who police have since identified as 24-year-old Raul Mena, had ordered something from the drive-thru, and as he was handing her a $20 bill, Mena allegedly exposed himself.

That employee then told two other co-workers who also saw Mena exposing himself. Court paperwork says that once he got his drink, he left the area. Investigators used surveillance video to match up the car used, a white Kia Forte, and the license plate to identify Mena. Police gave one of the victims a photo line-up to further confirm his identity.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center just off Interstate 10 and Estrella Parkway. Mena faces three counts of indecent exposure and has multiple prior convictions of sexual conduct charges and has been on lifetime probation.

