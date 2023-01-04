Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle on its side and crime scene tape near the intersection. Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

Drivers should expect the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road to be closed through the morning commute. Click/tap here for First Alert traffic updates.

CLOSED: Bethany Home Rd / 35th Ave, the intersection is CLOSED in all directions due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffiic pic.twitter.com/J9CzaKk1wQ — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) January 4, 2023

