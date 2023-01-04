Hamadeh files new election lawsuit in Mohave County, days after recount affirmed Mayes’ win

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general Abe Hamadeh has filed another challenge over last year’s general election.

Hamadeh’s lawyers are arguing that the recently unsealed recount data showed more discrepancies surrounding the results of the general election. The lawsuit comes after Kris Mayes was sworn in as the state’s new attorney general on Monday.

“Even more, unfortunately, this information was not available to this Court at the time of trial,” argue Hamadeh’s attorneys. “The recount results identified significant, material discrepancies that cast doubt upon the completeness and accuracy of the election results. And at least some Defendants, including the Secretary of State, knew about these material discrepancies no later than December 21—eight days before she made the results available to Contestants and the public. Yet, they were not made known to the public until after this matter was tried.”

A judge previously threw Hamadeh’s challenge of election results, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The short-lived trial began just before the Christmas holiday to challenge his narrow defeat. Hamadeh, who lost by 511 votes, alleges in his lawsuit that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to issues involving disenfranchised voters.

The Dec. 23 ruling by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen came after Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota, acknowledged his client hadn’t gained enough votes during his litigation to change the outcome of the race. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history. “You haven’t met the burden,” Jantzen told La Sota shortly before ruling against Hamadeh.

Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Hamadeh after Mayes lost 231 votes in the recount.

