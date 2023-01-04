Firefighters battling large fire near central Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are working to get a fire under control near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. Dozens of firefighters were called out to help contain the fire. It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

The fire started near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.