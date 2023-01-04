Your Life
ESPN analyst criticized for suggesting Tee Higgins at fault for Damar Hamlin incident

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was injured on the play. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed after Hamlin collapsed on the field, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Team medics performed CPR on Hamlin and he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was in critical condition. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ESPN analyst and former NFL player Bart Scott is receiving criticism for his comments suggesting Bengals wide receiver is to blame for the incident that led to Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin being hospitalized.

Scott was on “First Take” Tuesday when he said as Hamlin prepared to make the tackle on Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver “lowers his helmet, and he kind of throws his body into [Hamlin’s] chest. He’s standing up because he’s thinking he got to chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.”

Just hours after the Monday Night Football game was officially suspended, Higgins offered up his thoughts and prayers to Hamlin. Much uncertainty still surrounded Hamlin’s status as he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The comments from Scott, an 11-year NFL veteran, were not received well.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter, explaining what happened to Hamlin was a “freak incident.” Parson went on to say that for Scott to suggest Higgins is at fault is “wild.”

Parsons questioned if Scott had even considered how Higgins must be feeling knowing he was involved in the play that brought the sports world to an abrupt stop Monday.

Former Bengals offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth backed up Parsons’ take.

The immense amount of support for Hamlin has spread nationwide.

Right here in Cincinnati, a steady stream of Bengals and Bills fans have continuously stood outside UCMC to pray for Hamlin’s recovery.

There was even a prayer service held for the 24-year-old Bills player Tuesday at Crossroads Church in Cincinnati’s uptown neighborhood.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson appeared via a recorded video to begin the service with a prayer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family and everybody that was involved,” McPherson said. “We just want to take this second to realize that Damar is more than just a football player. He’s a son. He’s a teammate. He’s a friend. And last but not least, he’s a brother in Christ. He really needs our prayers right now.”

Hamlin is still listed in critical condition at UCMC.

