Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety announces retirement

DPS Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday evening that he'll be retiring on Friday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Col. Heston Silbert, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, announced he is retiring at the end of the week. Silbert said in a statement that Friday, Jan. 6, will be his last day with DPS. Silbert, who’s been the director since 2020, said it’s been an honor to serve the men and women of the department and the citizens of Arizona.

TRENDING: Phoenix officer shoots, kills man with scissors after stun guns ineffective

See Silbert’s full statement below.

A replacement director hasn’t been named. Silbert was appointed director for the past two years and previously served as Deputy Director. He also served with the Mesa Police Department for four years and spent 22 years with Phoenix Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

He was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI, two counts of...
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
DPS Colonel Heston Silbert announces he's retiring on Friday
Congressman Biggs refuses to back McCarthy for Speaker as House plans to reconvene on Wednesday
Congressman Biggs refuses to back McCarthy for Speaker as House plans to reconvene on Wednesday
Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.
Woman accused of extreme DUI in deadly Surprise crash assaulted officer, docs say