Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety announces retirement

I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff.

I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me. I understand the process and wish nothing but the best for Governor Hobbs and her team.