Director of Arizona Department of Public Safety announces retirement
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Col. Heston Silbert, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, announced he is retiring at the end of the week. Silbert said in a statement that Friday, Jan. 6, will be his last day with DPS. Silbert, who’s been the director since 2020, said it’s been an honor to serve the men and women of the department and the citizens of Arizona.
See Silbert’s full statement below.
A replacement director hasn’t been named. Silbert was appointed director for the past two years and previously served as Deputy Director. He also served with the Mesa Police Department for four years and spent 22 years with Phoenix Police Department.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.