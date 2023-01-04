CES 2023 launches this week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 3,200 exhibitors and 100,000 attendees are expected at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

The massive show featuring new consumer technology covers 34 football fields worth of exhibit space. “It will be a real range,” said Carolyn Posner from the Consumer Technology Association. “We’ll have everything from automotive and mobility to digital health, to smart home to consumer electronics that will fit in your palm.”

This year’s show is a return to a full-scale, in-person event following last year’s smaller hybrid event that was in person and online. “This year we also have a digital platform. It offers folks around the world the opportunity to tune in as well as the 100,000 attendees we expect here in Las Vegas,” Posner said. “We’re seeing a lot of excitement. People are really thrilled to be here at the show so I think people have come back in real force.”

While we wandered through the preview event, CES Unveiled, we spotted Moen’s new smart sprinkler system. Its sensors are wireless, and according to the company have a six-year battery life. “It sits flush just below the surface and it tracks your soil’s moisture at one, three, and five inch depths,” said Moen’s Joy Trillet. “In the app you can create thresholds and depending on where those thresholds lay if you go to run a schedule. If it’s above the threshold, it will tell the controller, ‘Hey, go ahead and skip this schedule. We have enough moisture in this particular zone.’”

We also found a different way to brush your teeth. The latest generation of the Y-brush launched this week on Amazon in two sizes for adults and children. “This is a toothbrush that’s able to brush your teeth in ten seconds instead of two minutes, which is recommended by dentists,” said CEO Benjamin Cohen. “Usually people don’t like to brush their teeth. The average brushing duration is usually between 40 seconds and one minute.”

For people who do a lot of lifting at work, German Bionics says its exoskeleton will help. David Mack, German Bionics’ managing director for North America was wearing the sixth generation prototype during our interview. “This is an active lifting exoskeleton that’s powered by a 40 volt battery in the back,” Mack said. “Essentially, it has the sensors in the back that know your relative position to the ground so as you bend over and you start to bend back up, it will actually help rotate you back up, protecting your lower back.”

The company launched its exoskeleton in the U.S. last year. “Logistics, industrial, heavy industry, food processing, all of those different areas are really our key focus areas for able bodied people who are essentially lifting heavy things all day long,” Cohen said.

On Your Side will have live reports from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center throughout the week.

