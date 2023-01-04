Arizona Humane Society volunteer receives President’s lifetime achievement award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Humane Society’s Perry Fanzo, a longstanding AHS volunteer and Pets on Parade dog whisperer, has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from AHS President Dr. Steven Hansen.

Fanzo won the Lifetime Achievement President’s Volunteer Service Award for his more than 15,000 volunteer service hours spanning over 21 years with the organization. Dr. Hansen surprised Fanzo during the Pets on Parade filming with the award. “It truly is an honor to receive this award and I’ve loved every single moment of my 21 years volunteering with AHS,” said Fanzo. “It was actually this show that inspired me to start volunteering with the organization so many years ago and I just really appreciate the opportunity.”

As part of the award, Fanzo got a Lifetime Achievement token, a padfolio with a certificate, as well as a sealed letter of thanks, both signed by President Joe Biden. The requirements for the award include being a U.S. citizen, have more than 4,000 logged hours of volunteer over a lifetime, and AmeriCorps must accept the nomination as well.

“Our volunteers are so critical to what we do, we couldn’t save the lives of our pets without our volunteers,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, President and CEO of AHS. Want to volunteer with AHS yourself? Click here for more information.

