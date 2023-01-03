Your Life
Suspect with scissors dies following officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect has died after being shot by Phoenix police officers in south Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate the report of a burglary at a home on S. 36th Drive, near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. During the investigation, officers found a man in a nearby alley holding a pair of scissors. Sgt. Robert Scherer says the man was told multiple times to drop the scissors and when he did not, at least one officer fired a TASER.

Scherer says multiple TASER attempts were unsuccessful. The suspect then allegedly lunged at officers and that’s when the shooting happened. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he later died. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured. Detectives are investigating and it’s still unclear if the suspect was connected to the original burglary call. His identity has not yet been released.

