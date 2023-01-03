Your Life
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says

Initial reports of the closure came in around 9 a.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.

Several businesses lost power, and the suspect again took off on foot. Deputies were able to take the man into custody in the Denny’s parking lot off Shea Boulevard. The suspect’s name nor their booking photo has been released

Video from the scene showed an MCSO command van and a heavy police presence throughout the morning. As of 11:30 a.m., Grande Blvd. is closed in both directions between Saguaro and El Pueblo as the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

