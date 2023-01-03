Your Life
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix

Bobby Montano, 37, was booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road, where 37-year-old Bobby Montano said his girlfriend attacked him with a sword and was stabbed after they fought. Officers arrived and found Montano’s girlfriend stabbed in the chest; she died at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of kidnapping and stabbing girlfriend in Phoenix

Detectives interviewed Montano, who said he and his girlfriend were arguing in the bedroom when she wanted to leave the house, and Montano said she couldn’t go and stood in front of the door, court documents say. According to police, Montano reportedly claimed his girlfriend grabbed a sword from under the bed, pointed it at him, and said she was going to leave. Police say that’s when Montano tried to take the sword from his girlfriend in self-defense, the two fought on the floor, and Montano’s girlfriend was accidentally stabbed, court documents say. Montano was not injured in the fight.

TRENDING: Woman accused of extreme DUI in deadly Surprise crash assaulted officer, docs say

According to police, the evidence at the scene did not match Montano’s statements. Police say the sword Montano claimed his girlfriend was stabbed with was found under the bed, appeared untouched, and there were no blood stains on the end of the blade that was consistent with the stabbing. Court documents say the victim’s stab wound was small compared to the blade of the sword, and blood found on the bed contradicted Montano’s statement that his girlfriend was not bleeding on the bed. Police say the stain was from giving his girlfriend first aid after the stabbing.

Police arrested Montano, and he is charged with one count of kidnapping and first-degree murder. Officers say Montano also had prior history of domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

