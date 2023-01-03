Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
