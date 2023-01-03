Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

Video from Arizona's Family news chopper shows law enforcement treating a patient in an alleyway.
Video from Arizona's Family news chopper shows law enforcement treating a patient in an alleyway.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.

Arizona’s Family has crews on the scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A DPS helicopter rescued a driver stranded in floodwaters near Tonto Creek in Gila County.
WATCH: Man rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during Gila County flooding
The driver was cited for driving around the barricades, the Gila County Sheriff's Office says....
RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County
Police haven't released any possible motives to the shooting.
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
Arizona Snowbowl gets some fresh powder