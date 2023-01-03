Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day

Police haven't released any possible motives to the shooting.
Police haven't released any possible motives to the shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.

Detectives are still working to piece together what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video from Arizona's Family news chopper shows law enforcement treating a patient in an alleyway.
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
A DPS helicopter rescued a driver stranded in floodwaters near Tonto Creek in Gila County.
WATCH: Man rescued by helicopter after driving around barricades during Gila County flooding
The driver was cited for driving around the barricades, the Gila County Sheriff's Office says....
RAW VIDEO: Driver rescued from flooding in Gila County
Arizona Snowbowl gets some fresh powder