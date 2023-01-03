Mid 60s temperatures return with off and on cloudiness this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cloudy and wet start to our Tuesday with a low of 49 degrees, which is 4 degrees above our average. Officially, Sky Harbor reported a trace of rain, with even more falling in the northern part of the Valley. Most locations averaged about .05″ to .10″ of rain.

The northern parts of the state saw snow accumulations of 1-2 inches above 5,000 feet this morning. We’ll get a break from the rainfall for the rest of the week with drier air moving in. The Valley will see off and on clouds this week, and temperatures will return to our average with highs in the mid-60s.

A very impressive low-pressure system developing west of California will move into northern California areas, bringing another round of heavy rain and mountain snow. This will completely miss the Valley as a ridge will be set in place and will push that low to the north. Areas like the Grand Canyon and northern Arizona will see rain and mountain snow.

