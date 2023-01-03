Meet Roberta, a young girl with a talent for art

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In today’s Finding Forever, Ian Schwartz introduces you to Roberta, a very talented and kind young girl looking for a family.

Fifteen-year-old Roberta has a lot of hobbies and many talents and is looking for a nurturing foster family. “It’s like a mini vacation from the world,” she said. Roberta lives in a foster home with 12 girls and said she uses art as an escape.

She enjoys painting, drawing, writing, singing, playing instruments, and much more and would like a kind foster family who would allow her to stay connected with her Christian faith. She said she’s not too particular about how many kids or pets are in the house, just that she’s looking for a family “who would love her no matter what.”

Roberta does well in school, has friends, and has a lot of personality. “I’m outgoing when you get to know me,” she said. “I’m very loving and caring and kind.” She said she would bring a lot to any family she joins, a helping hand, a great attitude, and more.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.