Genetic genealogy is solving high-profile cases, helped link suspect to ‘Idaho 4 murders’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sources have confirmed Bryan Kohberger was caught for the Moscow, Idaho college student murders using public genealogy databases to confirm a DNA match. It is not the first high-profile crime case to be solved this way- the success rate for DNA companies has been extremely high.

So, why aren’t more law enforcement agencies using this, and is this truly the way of the future in forensics? This is probably the most revolutionary forensic advancement in decades. Companies that do this can put together DNA profiles from tiny amounts of DNA, trace it back many generations in databases, and narrow down the family tree to find a match. “Until now it’s been used to solve older cases, but now this is like a fresh case that just happened, so we’re moving into the next era where it’s been established its been proven,” said forensic genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is a forensic genealogist and founder of the company Identifinders International. Some law enforcement has turned to her to solve cases when traditional technology can’t. “There were some agencies that were very forward thinking, like the Phoenix Police Department, that were willing to try something new,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick helped Phoenix PD solve the suspect DNA match for the infamous “Canal Murders” in the 90s. She used forensic genealogy to build a DNA profile and trace it through databases that led to a match for Bryan Patrick Miller - widely known as “the Zombie Hunter” for a character he portrayed, who is currently on trial for the murders. Fitzpatrick made that discovery just three years before the famous “Golden State Killer” was arrested in 2018 in California, also by a genetic genealogy match.

The way this works is DNA is collected from a crime scene, and these companies can read hundreds of thousands of markers of DNA through genetic sequencing, then use that profile to see if it has any familial matches through databases like Ancestry.com, 23 and Me, Family Tree, etc.

A company at the forefront of this is Texas-based, ‘Othram,’ a company with the only purpose-built lab to do this work all in-house, solving cases left and right. “To focus on receiving very small amounts of DNA that’s often times very contaminated, very degraded,” said Michael Vogen, Othram’s Director of Account Management. For example, their company solved the 1960 “Little Miss Nobody” case out of Yavapai County in Arizona, identifying a 4-year-old homicide victim who had no identity for decades.

Companies like Othram and Identfinders International can build profiles from as little as 5-12 human cells, so they said this is the future, whether a case is old or brand new, like the “Idaho 4.” “It should become the norm and it is. There’s been a lot of folks I’ve mentioned that we’ve helped with current active cases, that once they realize the prpcess that’s available to them, it changes the way they handle a hot case that just comes in,” said Vogen.

Fitzpatrick said the Department of Justice says agencies are supposed to exhaust all other options before you go to genetic genealogy. Still, she’s hoping that it can be used immediately moving forward. Othram says it typically takes 12 weeks to build a profile and find a match, but if it’s an active case with somebody dangerous on the loose, they can expedite it to a few days.

There is a difference between the CODIS law enforcement database and what these companies can do. The CODIS database can only match offenders of violent crimes already in the system and can only look at about 20 markers of DNA so you would need a close family match.

These genetic genealogy companies can look at hundreds of thousands of DNA markers, compare them to public databases, get hits on distant relations like a seventh cousin, and trace it back to the person. They don’t have to rely on somebody having to be arrested to have their DNA too.

