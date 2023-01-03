Flagstaff man accused of murder in Kachina Village, deputies say

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff man has been arrested in the death of another man in the small community of Kachina Village, a few miles south of the City of Flagstaff.

According to authorities, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an alleged shooting Monday night on Hano Trail. When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as 64-year-old Bryan Teague. Deputies soon found and arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Collin Toerner-Todd of Flagstaff.

Toerner-Todd now faces various charges such as second-degree homicide, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

