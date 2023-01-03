Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Another winter storm hits Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Jan. 3
7-Day Forecast for Jan. 3(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the mountains until 5pm. 2-8 inches of snow likely above 5000 feet, with light snow down to 4500 feet.

A warm-up is on tap for the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures in the Valley returning to the mid 60s. While more snow is possible in the high country late Thursday and into early Friday morning, Valley rain chances are slim. The upcoming weekend looks dry and pleasant.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Late-week temperatures will be in the 60s, more normal for this time of year.
Temperature warm-up expected for the workweek
The animals enjoyed the foot of snow that hit Williams over the holiday weekend.
Animals enjoying the snow at Bearizona in Williams!
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: snow to the north, rain to the Valley
Late-week temperatures will be in the 60s, more normal for this time of year.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: More snow for the mountains, rain for the Valley