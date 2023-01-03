Another winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain chances return today to the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. Light rain of a tenth of an inch or less is expected as a weak storm system pushes through our region. Look for partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours with a high temperature of 58 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the mountains until 5pm. 2-8 inches of snow likely above 5000 feet, with light snow down to 4500 feet.

A warm-up is on tap for the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures in the Valley returning to the mid 60s. While more snow is possible in the high country late Thursday and into early Friday morning, Valley rain chances are slim. The upcoming weekend looks dry and pleasant.

