Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!

The county takes in an average of 20,000 animals each year, so you can imagine their need for donations. Recently, Michelle Blau and her family stopped by their East Valley shelter to drop off a slew of items in need, including toys, treats and new beds. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is always in need and if you want help out, check out the department’s Amazon wish lists through the links below:

Tap/click here for more info on adopting a pet! And if you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

