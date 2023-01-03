Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game has been temporarily suspended, according to game officials.

The players are in the locker room. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured in the first quarter. An ambulance entered the field at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, suffered a hit, got up, remained standing for a few moments, and then collapsed without trying to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR, according to announcer Joe Buck. He fell at 8:55 p.m. and remained down for fifteen minutes after the hit. Hamlin was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV, and eventually carried into an ambulance.

Extreme amount of urgency in treating injured Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin. Ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLmmn3kqMg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

The ambulance remains in the tunnel as of this writing. Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required an automated external defibrillator on the field.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar🙏 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

