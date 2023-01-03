Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended

An ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium.
An ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium.(WXIX)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Bengals-Bills game has been temporarily suspended, according to game officials.

The players are in the locker room. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured in the first quarter. An ambulance entered the field at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, suffered a hit, got up, remained standing for a few moments, and then collapsed without trying to support his fall.

First responders “frantically” administered CPR, according to announcer Joe Buck. He fell at 8:55 p.m. and remained down for fifteen minutes after the hit. Hamlin was given oxygen, placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV, and eventually carried into an ambulance.

The ambulance remains in the tunnel as of this writing. Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own, according to FOX19′s Joe Danneman. He required an automated external defibrillator on the field.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(left to right) Treyson, Coben, and Trenton Bourguet
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: The Bourguet Brothers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Arizona Cardinals losing skid continues after 20-19 loss to Atlanta Falcons
Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle...
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve in Glendale!