Christmas tree fire prevention: protect yourself and your family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is over and many folks are throwing out their Christmas trees and other recyclable or disposable decor.

Unfortunately, in the dry environment of Arizona, your Christmas tree could pose a major fire risk if not disposed of properly. Scottsdale Fire Department’s Dave Folio said that the tree itself is safe but it’s the unattended candles, the space heater, the fireplace, etc. that could add to the problem. “It [the tree] hasn’t been watered in two weeks, and it’s been cut for 2 months,” he said. “Like I said, this tree is extremely dry.”

Folio wants to remind families to check their fire detectors and have a fire drill ready for your family. “When you hear that smoke detector go off, you have seconds,” he said. “A fire doubles in size every few minutes. If we can pull up and the family can say, ‘We have an exit drill in the home and we’re all at the tree where we’re supposed to be’ that helps.”

Scottsdale Fire Department is offering a Christmas tree roundup at any of the 7 parks in Scottsdale starting on Friday, and you can drop off your tree and trust it’ll be disposed of properly. You can also put your tree out into a green waste pile, separate from your bulk trash, and the Brush/Bulk service crews will take care of it. In Tempe, you can drop your tree off at Kiwanis Park for the City of Tempe Holiday Tree Drop-Off efforts.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.