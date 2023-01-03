Your Life
Animals enjoying the snow at Bearizona in Williams!

The animals seemed to love the snow over the holiday weekend!
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many furry friends at Bearizona in Williams were enjoying the snow on Monday! Bearizona was hit with a foot of snow on New Year’s Day, and the animals sure seemed to love it. Bear cubs were wrestling with each other, goats were falling off drifts, and wolves rolled around in the snow.

It took Bearizona employees all day to clear the roads, but the popular tourist attraction will be back open on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bearizona is located along Interstate 40 and Route 66. For more information about the park and tickets, click/tap here.

Check out the adorable animals below!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

