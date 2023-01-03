Your Life
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed

The jackpot has, so far, increased to $785 million or $403.8 million in cash.(Arizona Lottery)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa.

On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale Circle K, and another of the same amount was sold at a Peoria Mike’s Market location. On New Year’s Day, a $439,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold at a Mesa Safeway, and on Monday, a $50,000 winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold at a Phoenix Albertsons. Check those numbers and make sure to collect your prize. Find out how here.

On Tuesday night, some lucky players may start 2023 as multi-millionaires! The jackpot has, so far, increased to $785 million or $403.8 million in cash. This is the 4th highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, and the deadline to get your $2 ticket is 7:59 p.m. The next drawing will be held on Friday.

In 2022, the Arizona Lottery gave nearly $270 million back into the state for education, environmental, health, and human services programs.

