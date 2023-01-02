Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators say that a man was driving with Butunga in the passenger seat headed southbound on 51st Avenue when he drifted into the northbound lanes. At that point, a second car driven by a teen was hit and caused a chain reaction that struck a third vehicle. Two children, who were in the same car as Butunga were also hospitalized.

Officers checked all three drivers for possible impairment, but detectives said they found no signs of intoxication. Instead, the weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

