Winter weather causes delayed start for Flagstaff schools on Jan. 2

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will have a two-hour delayed start on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. The delayed start means schools will begin two hours after their normal start time, but students will be dismissed at the regular end time. Breakfast will still be available for students at the delayed start time.

The school district says that morning buses will run two hours later than normal, and alternate bus stops will be used for Kachine Village, Munds Park, and Mountainnaire. Parents and guardians can bring their children to the alternate winter weather bus stops at the times below:

High School, Middle School, and Puente de Hózhó

Kachina Village: Kachina Village bus loop off Tovar Trail at 8:40 a.m.

Munds Park: Munds Park Post Office at 8:14 a.m.

Mountainaire: Mountainaire Country Store at 9:35 a.m.

Kinsey Elementary School

Munds Park: Munds Park Post Office at 9:35 a.m.

Mountainaire: Mountainaire Country Store at 9:56 a.m.

DeMiguel Elementary School

Kachina Village: Kachina Village bus loop off Tovar Trail at 10:13 a.m.

For more information or updates, visit the Flagstaff Unified School District’s website.

