First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous winter conditions in northern Arizona; wet start to New Year in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rainy start to the morning, with about a tenth of an inch of rain falling across the Valley. Showers should taper off this morning, with skies clearing somewhat by the afternoon for partly cloudy conditions and a high of 58 degrees. It’s a First Alert weather day across Arizona.

Snow continues this morning in the high country with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for mountain communities until 8am across Northern Arizona and 11am for Eastern Arizona. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for much of Gila County and the Superstition, Pinal and Mazatzal Mountains through 11 am.

Another winter storm moves in tonight into tomorrow with more rain likely in the Valley and a couple more inches of snow in the high country, especially during the morning hours. Tuesday with be another First Alert weather day.

Weather conditions begin to dry out and warm up by midweek and into the weekend. Storm chances may return by next Sunday.

