Queen Creek couple arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Mesa last week, police say. On Dec. 30, police arrested 33-year-old Heath Daniel and his wife, Vanessa, 37, for the murder of Jose Ramirez, 31, who was found shot to death.

On Dec. 28, around 7 a.m., officers found Ramirez dead from a gunshot wound near 8th Avenue and County Club Drive, just south of Broadway Road. Officers couldn’t find shell casings or any other evidence at the scene. However, police say that surveillance footage from a nearby Circle K showed Ramirez talking to someone in a white car just 10 minutes before officers found him. The driver, later identified as Heath, was seen driving past Ramirez in the parking lot, making a U-turn, and then shooting at him seven times. Court papers say Heath’s license plate was found using another surveillance video in the area, and a witness told officers he’d spoken to Heath after the shooting. Investigators say cell phone records show that Heath was in the same area when the shooting occured.

Court papers say that Vanessa had asked a relative to hold onto the car and a box of cartridges, which were later found by police. During their investigation, officers learned that Heath had reportedly left the area in another vehicle with his wife, heading toward Tucson. DPS and Mesa Police officers found the two on I-10, pulled them over, and arrested them.

Heath faces various charges, including first-degree murder and prohibited possessor, and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Vanessa faces multiple charges, including hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Heath also had previous felony convictions dating back to 2012, including aggravated assault, robbery and aggravated DUI.

