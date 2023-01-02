Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:

Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson

Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 near SR 89 in Ashfork

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon between mileposts 242-269

Westbound I-40 near milepost 252 in Winslow

Southbound SR-87 near milepost 338 just south of Winslow

I-17 northbound near Stoneman Lake Road and milepost 299

Northbound SR-89-ALT Northbound near NF-9946 in Sedona

Snowplows are working to clear the roadways in the affected areas. ADOT advises motorists not to tailgate or pass a snowplow and recommends leaving four car lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle.

Sunday’s winter weather has also caused car accidents in northern Arizona. ADOT says the I-49 westbound lanes near Williams are closed due to a crash blocking the lanes.

I-40 WB near Williams (mp 158): A crash is blocking multiple lanes.#Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/4TMp39ZgEX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2023

