Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed:

  • Eastbound SR-260 at milepost 256, about four miles from Payson
  • Eastbound I-40 at milepost 146 near SR 89 in Ashfork
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon between mileposts 242-269
  • Westbound I-40 near milepost 252 in Winslow
  • Southbound SR-87 near milepost 338 just south of Winslow
  • I-17 northbound near Stoneman Lake Road and milepost 299
  • Northbound SR-89-ALT Northbound near NF-9946 in Sedona

Snowplows are working to clear the roadways in the affected areas. ADOT advises motorists not to tailgate or pass a snowplow and recommends leaving four car lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle.

Sunday’s winter weather has also caused car accidents in northern Arizona. ADOT says the I-49 westbound lanes near Williams are closed due to a crash blocking the lanes.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest weather forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

