Katie Hobbs to take oath of office Monday as Arizona governor

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:44 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.

Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week.

Hobbs assumes control of a state with a strong economy and a solid financial position, with a large budget surplus forecast for the next fiscal year.

But there are headwinds on the horizon. Phoenix has some of the nation’s highest inflation levels, and housing costs have soared as rapid population growth has outpaced home construction, belying the state’s reputation for affordability. And the water supply is constrained by drought.

Hobbs narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake, a former television anchor who was backed by former President Donald Trump. She excited conservatives with her staunch backing of Trump, including his lies about the 2020 election, and her strong criticism of mask mandates and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she struggled to connect with Arizona’s general electorate, which has repeatedly eschewed Republicans closely aligned with Trump going back to the 2018 midterms.

Doug Ducey’s tenure as Arizona governor defined by push right, Trump feud

Hobbs will be the fifth woman to be Arizona governor. The last Democratic governor was Janet Napolitano, who resigned in January 2009 to be U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama. She was replaced by Republican Gov. Jan Brewer.

The Arizona Constitution says state officers take their position on the first Monday in January. While Hobbs will take office on schedule, the public ceremony was delayed because Monday is the observed New Year holiday.

Also formally taking office Monday are Democrats Adrian Fontes as secretary of state and Kris Mayes as attorney general, both of whom defeated Trump-backed Republicans who refused to concede and unsuccessfully challenged their losses in court. Mayes’s 280-vote victory was among the closest statewide races in Arizona history.

Kimberly Yee will be sworn in for her second term as state treasurer, and Tom Horne as superintendent of public instruction, a role he filled for two terms beginning in 2003. Yee and Horne are both Republicans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Coverage

Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The band of rain and thunderstorms has strengthened, bringing heavy rainfall and wind gusts to 29 mph in the Valley and 40 mph range in areas like Sedona.

East Valley News

Rio Verde Foothills cut off from Scottsdale water supply

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents started the new year without water from the City of Scottsdale.

East Valley

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Casey Torres
One woman placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.

Arizona

Multiple highways closed in northern Arizona due to winter storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Snowplows are working to clear the roadways in the affected areas.

Latest News

Weather

Winter weather causes delayed start for Flagstaff schools on Jan. 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The delayed start means schools will begin two hours after their normal start time, but students will be dismissed at the regular end time.

Weather Coverage

Tracking rain in metro Phoenix during winter storm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Arizona's Family reporter Cristiana Ramos is in the storm commander tracking rain in the Valley during a winter storm.

Crime

Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was almost three times over the legal limit.

Good Morning Arizona

Tequila Corrido's mixologist is in studio for 'National Bloody Mary Day'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Need a little hair of the dog after ringing in the new year? It's National Bloody Mary Day. Tequila Corrido's mixologist is here to show us a 'Bloody Maria.'

Phoenix

Fire crews quickly put out fire at high-rise apartment building in Phoenix

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Fire crews are still investigating what caused the flames.

Phoenix

Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
No suspects have been found.