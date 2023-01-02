Your Life
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: more snow for the mountains, more rain for the Valley

Tuesday will be another First Alert Weather Day with more snow up north and more rain here in the Valley.
By Royal Norman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The polar jet is firmly entrenched across Arizona, and there’s no real signs it will be moving out any time soon. The last in a series of storms, one more tomorrow, should begin to wind down for the rest of this week so that temperatures can recover to near average levels.

In the meantime, we’ve got a First Alert Weather Day scheduled for Tuesday morning as there is a strong likelihood of rain for the morning ride into work as well as more snow in the mountains. That quick hitting storm should be well out of the Valley by Tuesday afternoon. The rain over the past 24 hours was impressive, with some northeast Valley locations pushing 2 inches and Sky Harbor reporting 0.43″ of an inch of rain. In the mountains, between 10 and 12 inches of snow has fallen. More will be added over the next 24 hours.

In the Valley, look for rain fall amounts around 1/10 of an inch of a little more or less in your neighborhood. The morning storm should clear out fairly quickly, and by Tuesday afternoon, the sun will be shining. Late week temperatures will be in the 60s--more normal for this time of year.

