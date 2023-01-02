APS: Nearly 7,000 customers without power in Gila County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 7,000 APS customers are without power Monday morning as a massive winter storm takes hold on much of the High Country and other sections of northern Arizona.

According to the Arizona Public Service (APS), approximately 4,000 customers are without power in the town of Pine, while nearly 2,500 are without service around the Forest Lakes area. As of 8:30 a.m., just under 500 customers are without electricity in the City of Payson.

Treacherous conditions are being reported throughout several mountainous communities. First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke reported early Monday that snow was continuing to fall in the higher elevations, particularly in Gila County. The National Weather Service reported that travelers along SR-87 in Payson, and those along US 60 near Globe are likely to continue throughout the morning.

7:45AM: Lt/mod. snow continues to fall across the higher terrain of Gila County this morning. Travelers on US-60 northeast of Globe, and SR-87 toward Payson, could encounter winter driving conditions. Winter weather advisory continues through 11am. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/NmpDZlwahe — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 2, 2023

