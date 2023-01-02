911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!

It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

They’re all part of a non-profit called APCO, which stands for the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. Along with enjoying the company of their peers during the holiday season, the lunch event allows the 911 community to provide a little extra cheer to a deserving server in the form of a very large tip ... to the tune of more than $2,000.

On the group’s Facebook page, they wrote, “We hope that the $2,400 tip takes a bit of stress off of Dillon’s shoulders this holiday season.” Thanks to these dispatchers for doing Something Good!

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.