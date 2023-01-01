Your Life
Woman dead after being hit by car in Phoenix

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Saturday night in Phoenix. Officers say the woman was walking in a crosswalk near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue, just south of Camelback Road, when she was hit. Emergency crews arrived, but she died at the scene.

Investigators said officers stopped the driver to check for signs of intoxication but didn’t find any. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

