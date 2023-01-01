Your Life
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say

Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.

However, police say Brown kept driving and sideswiped another car before she hit a tree in the median. Officers arrived, and Brown reportedly refused to get out of her car. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was almost three times over the legal limit. Brown was booked on charges of manslaughter, endangerment, DUI, DUI over .08 and DUI over .150.

