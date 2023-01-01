Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend.

Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.

Another fire at a condo near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road has left a family of five homeless early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., crews arrived and found the flames spread to the second floor and the attic of the condo. The fire was put out, and no one was hurt.

No one was hurt in a condo fire near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Meanwhile, firefighters put out a house fire on Saturday night near 7th Street and Beardsley Road. Around 8 p.m., crews say smoke and flames began coming out of the attic. Firefighters went to work to battle the blaze, and a family of four escaped. No people or pets were hurt.

No one was hurt in an attic fire near 7th Street and Beardsley Road. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Crews are still investigating what caused all the fires.

