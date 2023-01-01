Rainy and windy New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.

As a trough moves into California and then Arizona, this will push a cold front from west to east late Saturday night. By sunrise, it is likely rain will begin in western Arizona. As the cold front moves east, we’re looking at rain to pick up in the late morning hours across the Valley. Wind will also be an issue across Phoenix, with gusts to 35 mph possible. We could see half of an inch to an inch fall over the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Snow levels could drop to 5,000 feet during the evening. Behind this front, temperatures will be cooler, only in the mid-50s throughout the day across Phoenix on Monday. By Tuesday, we are tracking another system that could bring rain to the Valley and snow to northern and eastern Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.