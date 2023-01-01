Your Life
Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix, police say

Police say two men were shot at while they were driving on I-10.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the men were driving along I-10 eastbound when someone shot at their car. They then pulled into the Waffle House parking lot to call for help. No suspects have been found. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

