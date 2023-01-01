Your Life
Man dead after rear-end crash causes rollover in Phoenix

The passenger in the first car died from his injuries, and both drivers were taken to the...
The passenger in the first car died from his injuries, and both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators say a man is dead after a rear-end collision caused a rollover in Phoenix overnight on Sunday. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. near 40th and Peoria avenues.

Police say a driver rear-ended another car and rolled over, causing the second car that was hit to be pushed into a wall. The passenger in the first car died, and both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers believe intoxication and speed played a factor in the crash.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

